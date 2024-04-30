Uncle Howdy Takes Over WWE Raw in Latest Teases

The Uncle Howdy teases persisted on night two of the WWE Draft. While SmackDown's clues were aimed toward the audience and making them "see" tonight's clues took over several portions of the show. Whispers and voices could be heard throughout the night by some fans and those same symbols that have been shown throughout all the clues in recent weeks are back. The first glitch came during Gunther vs. Xavier Woods -- several blurred black and white photos of a car driving on the road. The symbol of Pluto also flashed on the screen during this time.

Nuevo glitch que nos deja ver de nuevo el símbolo de Plutón y una carreta que ya se ha visto en los videos anteriores!



Uncle Howdy nos ve! ⭕👀#WWE #WWEColombia #WWERaw #WWEDraft pic.twitter.com/QW1WtJVpzc — El Orbe Wrestling (@elorbewrestling) April 30, 2024

The QR code came much later in the show during The Dudley Boyz entrance. The sketch of the buzzard was shown with the QR code in the corner next to "STOP" which appears to look like an old television or recorder. When scanned, it will take you to a website with the letters "eleftheria." The video sees a house in the woods with creepy music playing. As the cameraman gets closer to the door and opens it, a new glitch happens. "The door is open," it says. Then, "do you want to meet him?" When it glitches a third time it tells viewers to "drown in his glory."

When people got hold of the source code to translate "eleftheria" fans translated it to "freedom or the feeling of being free" in Greek. Meanwhile, the code produced the Latin phrase "omnis finis a principio," meaning "every end is a new beginning." With all of this in mind, WWE Backlash is this Saturday and as the teases begin to ramp up and get more and more eerie, it could be a perfect time to re-debut the stable.

The clues on last week's SmackDown showed a woman and two men which could be teases toward members of the Wyatt 6 if that's the route they go. Erick Rowan, a former member of the Wyatt Family, had recently given notice to his appearances that due to "contractual obligations" he wouldn't be able to appear. This is usually the case for people that have signed with WWE but cannot yet say that they have.

