Okada Makes Long Awaited AEW Debut

One of the most acclaimed professional wrestlers on the planet is officially All Elite. It has been no secret that Kazuchika Okada is AEW bound after leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling. The only thing left to wonder is when the decorated former IWGP would make his official debut as part of the AEW roster (having already wrestled on AEW shows in the past). This week, the answer was finally revealed.

The Rainmaker himself appeared on the new episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night, beginning the next chapter of his career. After working various matches with the company over the past couple of years, Okada is now a part of the roster, and he'll be working closely with a couple of longtime friends.

Okada appeared on Dynamite alongside Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, better known as the Young Bucks. The duo of AEW EVPs have been in the midst of a major heel turn over the last couple of months, and Okada appears to be joining their ranks as another villain in AEW's ranks. They were staring down Eddie Kingston, when Okada joined in and held the Mad King down for another attack. The three members of the Golden Elite are now together again, hoping to bring havoc to the rest of the roster.

Young Bucks Future With Okada

The Young Bucks helped close out AEW Revolution on Sunday night, as they lost a Tag Team Championship match against Sting and Darby Allin's in the Icon's final professional wrestling match. Following Sting's retirement, Tony Khan confirmed that the titles would be vacated, potentially leaving them available for the Bucks to take another crack at. With Okada joining their ranks, however, it seems like there's a possibility that could change.

Would the Bucks continue attempting to become AEW's first three-time Tag Team Champions when they have Okada fighting alongside them? Or would it make more sense for the three of them to go after the AEW World Trios Championships? The trios titles currently belong to The Acclaimed, and the combination of Okada and the Young Bucks could give them their greatest challenge yet.

Regardless of what plans are in store, Okada is officially All Elite, and fans are clearly excited to see what the future holds for him in AEW.

