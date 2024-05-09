AEW Champ Swerve Strickland Loses His Stable in Shocking Turn of Events

All Elite Wrestling's new World Champion has now found himself in a difficult position. For some time now, Swerve Strickland has had a solid team at his back, looking out for him during his rise to power. He took control of the Embassy and turned the entire group into Mogul Embassy, putting Prince Nana and three of the biggest powerhouses in Ring of Honor at his disposal. Unfortunately for Strickland, some allegiances only go so far, and the Mogul Embassy turned on their leader during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

Strickland is set to defend his title against Christian Cage at Double or Nothing later this month, and the two opponents met face to face on Dynamite this week. Of course, Christian brought the members of the Patriarchy with him, so Swerve called in some backup of his own. While Nana wasn't present for the showdown, the trio of Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun all joined Swerve in the ring. They stood behind him until a gesture from Christian caused the members of Mogul Embassy to flip on Swerve.

The former ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions tore Swerve apart, beating him throughout the ring and eventually throwing him through the announce table. They made it clear that they don't hold Swerve in the same regard that they once did. The only question mark remaining is Prince Nana, who has been at Swerve's side through his entire rise to the top.

Christian Cage had a big hand in getting the Mogul Embassy to turn on Swerve, but he wasn't necessarily the architect behind the whole move. Backstage, Christian was greeted by EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, who congratulated him on the turn. He responded to them by saying it was a great idea on their part.

So there's no telling exactly what role the Young Bucks are playing in this war between Christian and Swerve. They set those two up as opponents in the main event at Double or Nothing. They're also making choices in place of an "injured" Tony Khan. Could they have paid Mogul Embassy to attack Swerve? It certainly seems like a possibility, but nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Double or Nothing will return to Las Vegas on Sunday, May 26th. Swerve and Christian will go toe-to-toe for the AEW World Championship in the main event.