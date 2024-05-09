AEW's Adam Copeland Retains TNT Title in Bloody Battle on Dynamite

Adam Copeland is a fighting Champion and has never shied away from a challenge since winning the AEW TNT Championship, and his latest challenge was easily one of his biggest. The House of Black has been playing mind games with Copeland for the past several weeks, but tonight Brody King went one-on-one with Copeland for the TNT Championship, and the battle was as thrilling as it was bloody. King and Copeland put each other through hell throughout the match, smashing chairs and tables along the way, but it was the combination of a smashed table and two spears that finally put King down for the pin. It didn't take long however for Copeland to receive his next challenge.

King took control with a headlock right off the bat, and while Copeland stomped on King's foot to break the hold, King knocked him down with a shoulder tackle soon after. King's power was on display early, and the House of Black powerhouse focused on wearing down the Champion's back and neck. Copeland tried to knock King off the ring apron but King then hit a neckbreaker on the ropes, halting Copeland's brief momentum.

King then set about punishing the Champ, throwing him into the barricade and then hurling him into the steel steps. King stayed aggressive, pinning Copeland to the barrier with his foot before slamming him into the steps once again. King went on the hunt for weapons and he eventually found a few chairs. King threw them in the ring and went back on the offensive, and while Copeland tried to fight back, King quickly took back control.

King slammed Copeland into the barricade and then into a chair, but that would be his undoing, as Copeland dodged his charge forward, sending King shoulder and knees right into the barricade. Copeland grabbed a chair and went to work, hitting King's back with the chair multiple times. Copeland had King on the ring apron and tried to lift him, and while that didn't work at first, a pike to the eyes allowed Copeland to rebound and hit a DDT on King, slamming him face-first onto a chair on the ring apron.

Copeland grabbed another chair, and at this point, King was bleeding heavily from his forehead. Copeland went up top and hit a crossbody into a cover, but King kicked out. King rebounded with a lariat that knocked the Champ down, giving King the chance to slam Copeland head-first into the chair propped up in the corner. King charged forward again, but Copeland evaded and locked in the crossfire.

King found his way out of the hold, and Copeland went to set up a table outside of the ring. King put a halt to that and went to slam Copeland through it, but the Champ kept his feet on the mat. King went up top but ended up being slammed down to the mat by the Champ. The two stars collided with big kicks that knocked both of them down.

King got to his feet and managed to go for a pin, but Copeland was able to kick out. King then went for a cannonball in the corner and got it, but Copeland still found a way to kick out of the pin attempt. Copeland brought King down and had a second to breathe. He went for a spear but King caught him and spiked him with a piledriver. King and Copeland both got back to their feet, and Copeland speared him through the ropes, sending both into the table and smashing it in the process. Back in the ring, Copeland hit another spear and that was enough to keep King down for the pin and the win.

King started to attack Copeland after the bell but then Kyle O'Reilly came to his defense, and they managed to knock King out of the ring. After the match, O'Reilly asked for a favor and wanted the next shot at Copeland's Title. Copeland obliged, and they will face each other on next week's Dynamite.

