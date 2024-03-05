Watch WWE Acknowledge Sting's Retirement Following AEW Revolution

The world of professional wrestling was all tuned in for the retirement of the last remaining soldier of WCW, Sting. Sting had confirmed months back that his final match would take place at AEW Revolution in March and it was later confirmed that the match would take place at an iconic venue and one synonymous with his career, the Greensboro Coliseum. Many non-AEW wrestlers were in attendance to give Sting the proper send-off he deserves including former tag team partner Lex Luger, Diamond Dallas Page, Magnum TA, Nikita Koloff and Scotty Riggs.

Wrestling. companies all over the world were wishing Sting a happy retirement ahead of his big tornado tag team match against the Young Bucks. However, WWE largely kept quiet on the situation on their social media pages. With WWE owning WCW and Sting also having had appeared in WWE for a brief period of time, it upset fans that there was a lack of acknowledgment for "The Icon" Sting. That changed when WWE Raw was on the air tonight. As the bell rang for Gunther vs. Dominik Mysterio, Michael Cole made it a point to wish Sting the best in his retirement.

WWE THANKED STING YESSS#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/pW86iX7HJw — s e t h (@futurafreesky) March 5, 2024

Though he's a very decorated and well-traveled wrestler, Sting didn't make his debut in WWE until 2014. He would appear at Survivor Series where it was Team Cena vs. Team Authority. After wiping out Dolph Ziggler, Triple H got involved, pulling Seth Rollins over to the cover and calling for another referee to come from the back. The lights in the arena got dark and the crows sounded as Sting's music blared through the building and he stepped foot into a WWE ring for the first time. After laying out Triple H with a Scorpion Death Drop and pulling Ziggler onto Rollins, he marched to the back. That moment would eventually set up a match between Triple H and Sting at WrestleMania 31 where he would make his official in-ring debut in a No Disqualification which he would lose, really upsetting fans. His WWE run would continue for a handful of matches but would ultimately retire from wrestling after suffering a near-career ending neck injury. In 2016 he was confirmed to be part of that year's WWE Hall of Fame class.

After years away from the ring he would make a shocking debut in AEW in 2021 at Winter is Coming, going on to become a mentor to Darby Allin and take him under his wing as his tag team partner. They've wrestled a ton of memorable teams throughout their years as a team but nothing would be as memorable as winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships in February. The titles marked Sting's first title in AEW. There was a thirteen year gap between his AEW title win and his last title win in TNA in 2011. Now fully retired, his standing in AEW is 29-0 and he retired with the AEW World Tag Team Champions which will now be vacated.