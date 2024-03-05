Wrestling Fans Divided Over Surprising AEW Suspension

Sammy Guevara is suspended from All Elite Wrestling. As reported by Fightful Select, Guevara received a suspension following the ending to his widely-discussed AEW Rampage match against Jeff Hardy. In the bout's culminating moments, Guevara went for a shooting star press from the top rope. Hardy put his knees up in an effort to counter the top rope attack, as this would lead to Guevara's stomach landing on Hardy's knees rather than his chest. As the spot happened, one of Guevara's knees ended up striking Hardy in the face. Following the match, it was confirmed that this concussed Hardy.

Guevara's suspension was not for inadvertently injuring Hardy but rather for carrying on with the match. As seen on the taped broadcast, Guevara went ahead and followed this spot with his GTH finisher, a reverse fireman's carry into a knee strike to the head.

While some fans see Guevara's suspension as justified, others believe referee Paul Turner should also take some of the blame.