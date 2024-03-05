Wrestling Fans Divided Over Surprising AEW Suspension
Sammy Guevara was suspended following a controversial Jeff Hardy match.
Sammy Guevara is suspended from All Elite Wrestling. As reported by Fightful Select, Guevara received a suspension following the ending to his widely-discussed AEW Rampage match against Jeff Hardy. In the bout's culminating moments, Guevara went for a shooting star press from the top rope. Hardy put his knees up in an effort to counter the top rope attack, as this would lead to Guevara's stomach landing on Hardy's knees rather than his chest. As the spot happened, one of Guevara's knees ended up striking Hardy in the face. Following the match, it was confirmed that this concussed Hardy.
Guevara's suspension was not for inadvertently injuring Hardy but rather for carrying on with the match. As seen on the taped broadcast, Guevara went ahead and followed this spot with his GTH finisher, a reverse fireman's carry into a knee strike to the head.
While some fans see Guevara's suspension as justified, others believe referee Paul Turner should also take some of the blame.
Wrongfully Blamed?
As a Sammy Guevara’s biggest hater. I don’t see how that Jeff Hardy situation ain’t on the ref.— The Comeback Spot (@TheComebackSpot) March 5, 2024
More Suspensions?
So Guevara is on suspension for that Jeff Hardy match because concussion protocols weren't followed & it continuing on. Now I get suspending Guevara because his habitual reckless actions are seriously injuring folks. But the ref & ring doctor involved should be suspended as well.— A Chief Rocka Called Bad News 🧊🥶☝🏿💀🔪 (@5Deuce4Tre7) March 5, 2024
Confusing Timeline
The other thing not quite chalking up with that Sammy Guevara suspension is that the incident happened on 2/14, ten days later he got to work again, and now ten days after that, he's suspended. Not sure I understand that one, but maybe I'm not supposed to— Christopher Novak (@ChrisMNovak) March 5, 2024
What Changes?
Funniest thing about this is that Guevara will be back and TK will most likely get him a title shot off rip so what does this suspension really do lmfao.— IDK MAN (@EstWhatever) March 5, 2024
Last Chance?
Guevara got suspended today and that's like his 3rd in a span of 2 years or something???
At this point, you gotta cut him off and it kinda hurts me to say that too but he just can't be saved🫤 pic.twitter.com/QqhcUrA1n0— Joseph🇳🇬 (@HTownDutt) March 5, 2024
Multiple at Fault
Sammy Guevara is reportedly suspended from AEW for his match with Jeff Hardy.
Jeff Hardy sustained an injury, and concussion protocol was not followed, which resulted in Sammy Guevara hitting his finisher on Hardy.
AEW played this taped match on television. They replayed the…— Andrew (@AndyNemmity) March 5, 2024
Scapegoat
I’m not a Sammy Guevara fan, but this is Tony khan making Sammy the scape goat, instead of punishing the referee who allowed the match to continue
I agree Sammy should of faced punishment, but not after allowing him to have a match the following week and the ref goes unpunished https://t.co/Il2GaXSySh— CC (@sheslaydaily) March 5, 2024
Ref's Job
Not defending Sammy Guevara but suspending him because he hit his finisher on a concussed Jeff Hardy is weird. It should be the ref's job to step in and stop the match. Unless the ref relayed to Guevara that Jeff was hurt and they had to end it right away, how's he at fault?— Robert O'Neill (@RobertONeill31) March 5, 2024