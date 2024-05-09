Final Two Members of Kenny Omega's Team AEW Revealed for Double or Nothing

Kenny Omega made his long-awaited return to AEW Television last week, but while he received a huge reception from the crowd, he was met with a less-than-stellar welcome from his former friends in The Elite. After a brutal attack by The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry, Omega was taken to the hospital, but that didn't keep him from making an announcement on tonight's Dynamite. He challenged The Elite to an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing but didn't reveal the full Team AEW that would face them. That would happen at the end of tonight's episode, when FTR was joined by none other than Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson, assembling quite the roster for Team AEW.

The Bucks came out to address Omega's comments at the end of the show, with Okada wishing Omega well from the real best bout machine. The Bucks then thanked Tony Khan for being a great boss but then also criticized him for getting in the way of making AEW better, saying they only wanted to make AEW a better place.

They then took aim at Omega, saying that he was the one who ended their 15-year-long friendship. They then accepted the challenge for Anarchy in the Arena but wished Omega good luck in finding two people willing to face them. FTR then came out and revealed they had indeed found two more partners for the match, revealing much to the crowd's delight that Kingston and Danielson would be joining the team.

It got better though, as AEW revealed that Danielson was medically cleared to compete again, and would be returning to action next week on Dynamite. Danielson hasn't been in action since his praised match against Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty, but the fan-favorite is back up and running and ready to jump back into the ring.

The Double or Nothing card is starting to solidify, with many of the Championship matches already announced or cemented for the pay-per-view. There will likely be more matches added by the time the pay-per-view actually rolls around, but there are already some huge matches on the card, and the event will also feature the in-ring return of Mercedes Mone, who will be wrestling her first match since last year. You can find the current Double or Nothing card below.

AEW Double or Nothing Card

AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland (C) vs. Christian Cage

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Toni Storm (C) vs. Serena Deeb

AEW TBS Championship Match: Willow Nightingale (C) vs. Mercedes Moné

AEW International Championship Match: Roderick Strong (C) vs. Will Ospreay

Anarchy in the Arena: The Elite vs. Team AEW's FTR, Bryan Danielson & Eddie Kingston

Are you excited for Double or Nothing?