Nic Nemeth Wants Rematch With Top AEW Star

Nic Nemeth is taking over the wrestling world. The former Dolph Ziggler was released from WWE this past fall, ending a two-decade tenure with the only professional wrestling company he had ever worked for. Upon his 90-day no-compete clause expiring, Nemeth wasted no time, popping up in the crowd at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 and setting his sights on IWGP Global Champion David Finlay. Weeks later, Nemeth confronted TNA World Champion Moose at TNA Hard to Kill, attacking the heavyweight to close the pay-per-view. Beyond splitting his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA, Nemeth has also mixed it up on the independent circuit.

In just four matches in his post-WWE run, Nemeth has already mixed it up with the aforementioned Finlay, taking the IWGP Global Title in the process, and battled longtime rival Matt Cardona. As things continue to heat up for Nemeth, he has his sights set on another familiar face.

Nic Nemeth Wants Bryan Danielson Match

The Wanted Man wants the American Dragon.

Speaking to Monopoly Events, Nic Nemeth name-dropped AEW's Bryan Danielson as someone he wants to wrestle again.

"I'd like to back in there with Bryan Danielson too, without WWE saying he has to win and protecting him. I want to go one-on-one with a guy that everybody treats as one of the best of all time and in the world," Nemeth said. "I go, 'You're not better than me, not by a long shot.' I want to fight him one-on-one, where everybody watches and goes, 'Oh, right, I guess Nic's pretty good too.'"

Nemeth and Danielson have shared the ring together as Dolph Ziggler and Daniel Bryan on 73 occasions when they were both on the WWE roster. 17 of those matches were one-on-one contests, leaving Nemeth with a 5-11-1 record against Danielson. Their last bout came in March 2015 in what ended up being one of Danielson's final matches before his two-year retirement began.

"I would absolutely love that," Nemeth continued. "I have a long list of some Japanese legends that I want to get into because I want to test myself. But man, when I come out on the other side of that, I'm looking for Daniel Bryan. I'm gonna headbutt him right in the head, knock him down, choke him out, tap him out, you name it. I can't wait."

