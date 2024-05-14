WWE: Uncle Howdy's Latest Tease Includes Cryptic Photos and a Dated Floppy Disk

On WWE Raw, Michael Cole officially acknowledged the QR codes that have been taking over every live WWE show over the last few weeks. The elaborate teases for the return of Uncle Howdy and his debuting stable have only increased in their frequency. While it's still unclear just who he is going to bring with him, the most recent tease may have just given some clues.

There have also been videos that reference a female figure similar to Sister Abigail and it appears that Alexa Bliss could be teasing her return to the ring. Bliss hasn't wrestled since last year's Royal Rumble where she was defeated by Bianca Belair. She and her husband have since extended their family, welcoming their first child late last year.

This week when scanned, an overwhelming amount of photos -- 20 to be exact -- pop up on the screen. Upon sifting through, there is a piece of paper with a smiley face. When the first one is opened it asks if you want to meet them, notes that "I set them free. "I reminded him of who he was. I showed him his lies. Now he shows me his vision, it is beautiful," another note reads. One of the final photos is a picture of Pluto drawn over and over again. Then, in the last image, there is a hard drive dated Thursday, May 16 at 4 p.m. titled "Witch." Perhaps this could lead to the reveal of the first member of Uncle Howdy's faction?

Another image shows a news clipping of a woman that was reported missing. Although the name is redacted, the age is not. It also reveals that her "office" serves as her home and it's where she would often see her patients.

This is what tonight Uncle Howdy QR Code led to…



A series of pictures talking about setting them free including some of these interesting photos…



Also included in one, a date… 5.16.24 at 4 pm 🤔#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/V85FnI73gJ — CJ 🌩️🥃🛡️ (@CJTalksWWE_) May 14, 2024

So this is what you get with the latest QR code that flashed on the screen during #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/9saYNPkBjc — Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) May 14, 2024

Previously, Erick Rowan pulled out of his independent bookings due to "contractual obligations," often an excuse used by people signing to WWE but they can't state as such. but it lead many to wonder if he'd soon be returning to WWE and joining the faction. Rowan is a former member of the Wyatt Family, so if the Uncle Howdy faction is indeed picking up where the late Bray Wyatt left off with the "Wyatt 6" it seems like an incredibly natural fit.

It seems like only a matter of time before the group makes their presence known on television beyond a few glitches, sound effects, creepy videos and photos, so be sure to stay tuned to Comicbook for all the latest updates and decipherings.