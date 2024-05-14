WWE: Lyra Valkyria and IYO SKY Set for Raw Semifinals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament

The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments kicked off on last week's episode of WWE Raw where six WWE superstars advanced to this week's quarterfinals. Jey Uso beat the Judgment Day's Finn Balor while Ilja Dragunov defeated Ricochet. Gunther and Sheamus put on a war in the ring which ultimately saw "The Ring General" advance to face Kofi Kingston. Kingston beat Rey Mysterio at a live event this past weekend.

On the women's front, Lyra Valkyria came out on top in her main roster debut over Dakota Kai who replaced an injured Asuka. The former WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY got a huge win for Damage CTRL when she advanced against Natalya. At the same live event from this weekend, "The Queen Of Spades" Shayna Baszler defeated Maxxine Dupri who filled in for an injured Zelina Vega. On tonight's Raw Baszler looked to advance in the semi-finals when she faced SKY, a rematch from their time in NXT.

SKY and Baszler kicked off the show where Baszler takes early control. She jams SKY's arm into the ring and kicks it. After SKY collects herself, Baszler attempts to put her away once again but this time she scouts it and avoids her.

Baszler puts her in an inverted face-lock backbreaker but is unable to get the pinfall. SKY then goes for a dragon screw followed by double knees in the corner, setting her up perfectly for a diving moonsault for the win. Valkyria and Stark were up next, facing off in singles competition for the first time. Valkyria advances with a Nightwing after countering the Z-360.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 25. Not only will the finals of the tournament be taking place, but Becky Lynch will defend the Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan who is still very much on her revenge tour, looking to take everything away from an injured Rhea Ripley. Sami Zayn will take part in his first PLE defense of the Intercontinental Championship since winning it at WrestleMania 40 against Bronson Reed and Chad Gable. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will also be on hand as he goes up against United States Champion Logan Paul in a match that's described as "for all the gold."