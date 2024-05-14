New Number 1 Contenders for World Tag Team Championships Revealed on WWE Raw

On WWE Raw the new no. 1 contenders for the World Tag Team Championships currently held by The Miz and R-Truth. Awesome Truth obtained the titles at WrestleMania 40 in the largest ladder match that WWE has ever produced as both sets of titles were on the line. While they walked away with a set, so did Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, signifying an official split of the titles once again.

Awesome Truth's first challengers were decided in a fatal-four way match where the most dominating tag teams on the red brand -- the Creed Brothers, Judgment Day, New Catch Republic and Authors of Pain -- all competed for a shot at gold. Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne nearly walked out of the match as the victors but Carlito helped JD McDonagh and Finn Balor by interfering. This allowed Balor to hit the Coup De Grace on Dunne for the pinfall.

While Balor is a two-time WWE tag team champion as part of the Judgment Day stable, McDonagh has never held gold within the group of which he is the only one. Balor recently re-signed with WWE in what has been described as a "big money" deal. There was reported interest from outside companies if he would have become a free agent, so WWE was making him a high priority to sign, much like Seth Rollins.

There have been teases of descension within the Judgment Day for the past few weeks as WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest has had his fair share of words for the group. Though it appears they have smoothed things over, if they lose their tag team title opportunity, it'll be interesting to see if that continues to cause a rift within the group. Not to mention with Rhea Ripley injured, Liv Morgan is slowly creeping her way into the scenario.

It remains to be seen if she will become an official member of the group or if she's just going to side with Dominik Mysterio, but regardless there have been more than a few interesting coincidences between the two. On Raw last week, Morgan was pictured with Mysterio's purple bandana tucked neatly in her front pocket. Mysterio then appeared later in the show without it on his neck.

It's unclear when the Judgment Day will cash in their title opportunity, so stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on their cash-in and WWE.