WWE: Jey Uso and Gunther Advance To Raw Semifinals of King of the Ring Tournament

The King and Queen of the Ring matches continued on this week's Raw to see who will walk into WWE's King and Queen of the Ring PLE as a finalist. So far, Lyra Valkyria and IYO SKY have secured spots in the semi-final round which will take place on Raw next week. Later in the show Jey Uso, a clear favorite to win it all this year, got a huge shock win over Ilja Dragunov, the former NXT Champion who just moved to the main roster from NXT.

While many were looking forward to "The Ring General" and Dragunov going head-to-head for the first time since 2021, they'll have to wait just a little bit longer. And as fans have seen from both men, when it eventually takes place, neither will hold back in what is sure to be a brutal and bloody match. Meanwhile, Gunther defeated Kofi Kingston who stepped in for an injured Xavier Woods over the weekend. As you'll recall, Uso challenged Gunther many times for the Intercontinental Championship but fell short every time. He's certainly become an even bigger star than he was back in February in recent weeks, so it'll be interesting to see if he can ride that momentum to the finals against the winner of the SmackDown tournament.

SmackDown this week will feature Tama Tonga, Randy Orton, Carmelo Hayes and LA Knight who all advanced during last week's first round matches. As far as the women are concerned, Tiffany Stratton defeated Michin to advance to the quarterfinals at a live event where she will meet Bianca Belair this week. Nia Jax and Jade Cargill also advanced, rekindling their brief showdown from this year's Royal Rumble when Cargill lifted Jax and eliminated her.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring takes places from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 25, the first King and Queen of the Ring PLE since 2021. Originally, WWE were set to bring it back last year in Saudi, however plans quickly changed and that idea was scrapped in favor of Night of Champions instead. As for other matches on the card, Becky Lynch defends the Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan who she bested in a battle royal to win the title, Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul put all the gold on the line, and Sami Zayn looks to fend off both Bronson Reed and Chad Gable.

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on the King and Queen of the Ring as well as WWE.