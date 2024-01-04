Dolph Ziggler Makes New Japan Debut at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom

Dolph Ziggler was released by WWE this past September. The Show-Off had been with World Wrestling Entertainment for his entire adult life, signing with the company after graduating from Kent State University. Ziggler transitioned from the amateur mats to the squared circle seamlessly, proving himself to be one of WWE's most reliable performers throughout the late 2000s and 2010s. This made his WWE release all the more shocking as many anticipated that Ziggler would be a WWE lifer. That said, chatter quickly turned optimistic when dream matches for Ziggler in the greater professional wrestling world were drawn up.

Dolph Ziggler Makes NJPW Debut

(Photo: NJPW)

The Show-Off has made it to the Far East.

Dolph Ziggler made his debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18, arriving during the NJPW Global Championship match between Will Ospreay, Jon Moxley, and David Finlay. Ziggler sat alongside his brother, AEW star Ryan Nemeth, to watch the action unfold.

Dolph Ziggler has arrived in NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom! pic.twitter.com/jo0FAg7F5o — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) January 4, 2024

After Finlay picked up the victory, the Bullet Club leader got in Ziggler's face at ringside. This led to both men brawling briefly before security and surrounding personnel separated them.

Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) and David Finlay throwing hands!! #njwk18pic.twitter.com/RJGnnMmuEH — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) January 4, 2024

As revealed in a new vignette, Ziggler will be using the name "Wanted Man" Nic Nemeth moving forward.

Speaking to ComicBook.com this past December, Ryan Nemeth teased that he will work with his brother more often now that Nic is no longer with WWE.

"I will face some type of a crossroads in a few months," Ryan said, acknowledging his AEW contract being up in early spring. "I don't know what will happen. I have mostly had a great time working with AEW and if that continues, that'd be great. If for some reason doesn't, I will have a great life in some other direction. I love performing live comedy with my brother and we will be both wrestling in Puerto Rico for WWC coming up on January 20th. It's a mystery what's going to happen specifically, but I'm excited either way."

It remains to be seen as to if Ziggler will make his way to AEW. Reports circulated that AEW has significant interest in Ziggler to the point that the company was already pitching creative ideas to work him into storylines when he became available. Ziggler's free agency officially began on December 21st, 2023 when his WWE non-compete clause expired.