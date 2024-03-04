Sting Gets Tear-Jerking Tribute From AEW and His Sons Ahead of Final Match
03/03/2024 11:47 pm EST
Sting is calling it a career. This past fall, The Icon announced that he was embarking on his farewell tour, noting that when AEW Revolution 2024 came along it would play home to his final match. The 64-year-old Sting held nothing back on this last ride, teaming with legends like Adam Copeland and capturing the AEW World Tag Team Championships in the lead-up to AEW Revolution. Fighting alongside longtime AEW tag partner Darby Allin, Sting found himself in the crosshairs of The Young Bucks. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson attempted to get under Sting's skin by attacking his sons, but as it turns out, they didn't get the job done.
Sting's Generational AEW Revolution Tributes
The little Stingers got their revenge on The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution.
Sting's sons accompanied him to the ring for his final match, donning gear that paid homage to his wrestling history. Garrett Lee and Steven Jr. rocked USA surfer Sting gear as well as red and black nWo Wolfpac Sting attire to the squared circle and immediately joined in on the attack on the Jackson brothers.
"I've never had more respect and admiration for you than I do today," Steven Jr. wrote in a tribute post ahead of AEW Revolution. "There's too many things I could say – I don't know how to encapsulate it all. For now I'll just say this. You did it, Dad. You found a way – through nearly four decades, you laid it all on the line. You stayed electric the whole way. You did that while also teaching me what it means to be a man of character, integrity, and grit."
Before that entrance went down, a cinematic tribute video played that showcased various points of Sting's wrestling career as The Icon watched on from an empty movie theater.
AEW Revolution Results
- AEW Tag Team Championships: Sting and Darby Allin (c) vs. The Young Bucks
- AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) def. Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page
- AEW Women's Championship: "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) def. Deonna Purrazzo
- Will Ospreay def. Konosuke Takeshita
- Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli) def. FTR
- AEW TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) def. Daniel Garcia
- AEW International Championship: Roderick Strong def. Orange Cassidy (c)
-
AEW Continental Crown Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) def. Bryan Danielson
- All-Star Scramble: Wardlow def. Lance Archer, Chris Jericho, Powerhouse Hobbs, Brian Cage, Hook, Dante Martin, Magnus
