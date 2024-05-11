WWE SmackDown: Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair Advance in the Queen of the Ring Tournament

On tonight's WWE SmackDown the Queen of the Ring tournament kicked off with three first round matches between the Women's Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill against Piper Niven, Bianca Belair against Candice LeRae and Naomi against Nia Jax. Every woman was vying for an opportunity to head to the finals of the Queen of the Ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia set to take place on May 25. On WWE Raw, three women advanced to the quarterfinals -- Zoey Stark, Lyra Valkyria and former Women's Champion IYO SKY. The fourth woman will be determined in a live event this weekend when Shayna Baszler takes on former Queen Zelina Vega.

As far as the blue brand is concerned, Cargill was up against some stiff competition as she came face-to-face with another powerhouse in the women's division who also happens to be a former Women's Tag Team Champion. Niven was accompanied by her tag team partner Chelsea Green so the odds were stacked against Cargill from the beginning. However, Cargill put up a tremendous showing in the match lifting Niven off her feet and slamming her to the mat with a Blue Thunder Bomb, rocking her with a pump kick straight into the Jaded to advance. As Cargill ascended the ramp, she was met by Belair who shared a moment of celebration with her tag partner as Belair focused on taking down LeRae.

Lately LeRae has been showing a bit of a mean streak and it's not the first time they have wrestled each other so she's well aware of what Belair is capable of. She takes advantage of this from the bat, attacking her leg to try to take her out of the tournament early. Unfortunately for LeRae that still wasn't enough to put away Belair who lifted her up for the KOD and advanced to the next round. While Cargill will go on to face Nia Jax next week who advanced earlier in the night, Belair will face the winner of Tiffany Stratton vs. Michin.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Card

WWE King and Queen of the Ring, Becky Lynch will put the Women's World Championship on the line against Liv Morgan who she previously beat in a battle royal on Raw to win the title. Elsewhere, Sami Zayn defends the Intercontinental Championship in a three-way match against Chad Gable and Bronson Reed. WWE King and Queen of the Ring takes place Saturday, May 25, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.