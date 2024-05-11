WWE SmackDown: Three Women Advance in the Queen of the Ring Tournament

On WWE SmackDown, three women looked to advance to the SmackDown quarterfinals of this year's Queen of the Ring tournament. The tournament has been shelved since 2021 where the first and only Queen was crowned, Zelina Vega.

On WWE Raw, which kicked off the tournament, Zoey Stark defeated Ivy Nile. Meanwhile, Lyra Valkyria made her main roster debut, beating Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai who replaced Asuka. IYO SKY got a win for the stable when she took down Queen hopeful Natalya. The final woman in the Raw bracket will be determined at a live event set to take place this weekend when Shayna Baszler goes up against Vega.

Tonight on the blue brand, three women are looking to make it to the finals at WWE King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 25. Bianca Belair went head-to-head with Candice LeRae who has shown a real mean streak as of late, Jade Cargill went up against the powerhouse in Piper Niven while Nia Jax and Naomi rekindled their feud.

