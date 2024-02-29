Watch Sting Address Crowd Following His Final AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite in Huntsville, Alabama was a very special occasion. Not only did Will Ospreay make his official AEW debut after finishing up his obligations in NJPW, it was Sting's finally Dynamite of his wrestling career. Sting was advertised for an appearance on the show on the road to his final professional wrestling match. As the show was winding down and he still hadn't appeared, the Young Bucks appeared and looked out into the crowd, there were several people wearing Sting masks. Nicholas Jackson would rip a mask off of someone he suspected was Darby Allin, but it wasn't.

Allin then ripped his mask off and jumped the barricade, attacking the Bucks. It turned into a two-on-one situation and it wasn't long before Sting's music would hit. While the Bucks were tied up waiting for him to come down the ramp, Sting descended from the rafters one last time and beat up both men. Ric Flair would also come out and though it appeared he may side with the Bucks after his talk with them in their locker room, he punched Matthew as Nicholas gave him a low blow. After the show, Sting addressed the fans for his final Dynamite.

"I'm not only doing my last Dynamite, I am doing my last Dynamite in Huntsville," Sting said. "I'm doing my last Dynamite with Darby Allin as my tag team partner. I'm doing my last Dynamite with the 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair right next to me! Hey, you're saying, 'Thank you, Sting', but thank you! Thank you, Huntsville, Alabama."

"I think this is actually the second time I've come out of the ceiling in this building. Was the first time — did I throw the bat to [Diamond] Dallas Page? [crowd cheers] Ok, so there's some good history right here and I am glad to be back right here." In reference to a moment from WCW Nitro in 1997, Page had walked to the ring to discuss his match against Randy Savage the previous night at WCW Spring Stampede. DDP would go on to talk about threats that Savage had made toward his family and calls for him to come out to the ring. Savage does just that, but he's flanked by the rest of the NWO. Clearly outnumbered, Sting would descend from the rafters and throw a baseball bat to DDP.

After taking a brief trip down memory lane he thanks both Allin and Flair for sticking by his side throughout his decorated career. "What can I say after all of these years, what can I say? Anything I would say is kinda trivial, but what I really mean is thank you, thank you, thank you. From the bottom of my heart, I could not have done any of this without my tag team partner right here, Darby Allin. And I would've never been put on the map if it wasn't for this man right here, the Nature Boy. I love you, Huntsville."

Sting's final wrestling match will take place this weekend at AEW Revolution on March 3 in the Greensboro Coliseum, a venue that has meant a lot to The Icon's career. He will team with Allin against the Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.