Will Ric Flair Screw Sting Over One Last Time at AEW Revolution?

The dirtiest player in the game is up to his old tricks. This past Wednesday, Ric Flair made his return to AEW Dynamite, showing face in a backstage capacity for the first time in weeks. A visibly frustrated Flair was questioned by AEW backstage correspondent Renee Paquette about his feelings going into AEW Revolution, the pay-per-view that will host Sting's last match. Flair pointed to the fact that he joined AEW in order to be by Sting's side during his farewell tour, and he feels that he has not been as involved as he had anticipated.

"I'm just going to explore some options," Flair told Paquette before walking into the Young Bucks' locker room.

Will Ric Flair Screw Sting at AEW Revolution?

One of wrestling's most storied rivalries could write an epilogue on March 3rd.

Disgruntled at his lack of presence within Sting's farewell tour, Ric Flair teased turning on his old nemesis one last time. Flair had a behind-closed-doors conversation with the Young Bucks, AEW Tag Team Champions Sting and Darby Allin's AEW Revolution challengers, this past Wednesday at AEW Dynamite. While specifics of their chat remain unknown, it appears that AEW is laying the foundation for Flair to be in Matt and Nick Jackson's corner at the upcoming pay-per-view.

It's worth noting that the Bucks opening their door to Flair goes against their current mission statement. The Bucks are actively bent on taking out "yesterday's self-serving, superficial, cancerous superstars," and while they respect and admire Sting, he still represents "the last of that dying breed." Despite no longer competing inside the ring, Flair has faced criticism during his AEW run for taking television time away from AEW's active in-ring talent, therefore also representing what the Bucks are trying to rid AEW of.

This could lead to the Young Bucks welcoming in Flair with an endgame goal of turning on him, just for Flair to reveal he remains two steps ahead, turning on the Jackson brothers in a last ditch effort to ensure Sting goes out the victor in his final contest.

AEW Revolution goes down on Sunday, March 3rd.

