WWE Reveals Cody Rhodes Next Undisputed Title Challenger, and You Won't Believe Who It Is

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes got things started on tonight's SmackDown, and he was as shocked as the crowd was regarding his next Championship challenger. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis brought out Rhodes and then revealed that his next challenger for the Title would be none other than current United States Champion Logan Paul. Paul had plenty to say to Rhodes, calling himself the real superstar of WWE and accusing Rhodes of taking all the credit. Paul challenged Rhodes to a Champion vs Champion match at the King and Queen of the Ring premium live event in Saudi Arabia, and Rhodes accepted the challenge.

After heading to the ring, Paul made his goal clear, saying it was "Main eventing the King and Queen of the Ring PLE, kn a champion vs champion match against thee Cody Rhodes to truly kick off the Logan Paul Levesque era." Rhodes tried to respond but Paul cut him off, launching into a promo about facts.

"Ah see facts don't care about your feelings and neither do I. I got some facts for ya Champ. I Logan Paul, not you, am the longest reigning Champion in WWE. I am the greatest attraction in this company. I had the greatest rookie year of all time. And I am a Superstar," Paul said. "Yeah, you won the 2023 Royal Rumble. But what does everyone remember from that night? Logan Paul's epic viral collision with Ricochet. The crash heard around the world."

"And yes Cody, you won WrestleMania, but what was everyone talking about that night? IShowSpeed and Prime. My brands, my ideas, my moments. And look who's taking all the credit," Paul said. Paul took umbrage with the insults at Prime and then continued. "3 years ago at WrestleMania Rhodes and I debuted on the same night and I have been the rocket fuel for the spaceship that is WWE," Paul said. "My question is how can you finish your story when it's not even your story?" Then Paul told Rhodes what to expect. "Me knocking you out and pinning you on top of my logo and walking out of Saudi Arabia as Undisputed Champion."

"I bet a lot of people stand across from you and assume that... just what a dumbass. As fun as that would be, I'm not gonna call you a podcaster, an influencer, a YouTuber, an outsider, I'm not going to pretend this is a fad for you. I've gotten a sense of you and so have they. And correct me if I'm wrong, fourth or fifth match, you won the United States Championship. Since we are going over facts, the fact is that if I was to win that United States Championship, that would make me a WWE Grand Slam Champion," Rhodes said.

Paul tried to start speaking but Rhodes held his arm down. "I'm not done, in addition to all the positive things, you are also disrespectful. You are self-centered. You are delusional, and you can't go a single match without grabbing those brass knucks. This right here is a team. And at the King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia, you are going to find out where you stand on that team," Rhodes said.

