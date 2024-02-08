Sting Finally Becomes an AEW Champion on Dynamite

Sting has had an incredible career in the world of wrestling, and his run in AEW has been another excellent chapter in that substantial body of work. What has eluded him thus far in that run however is Championship gold, but that all changed on tonight's AEW Dynamite. Sting teamed up with Darby Allin to take on the AEW Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill, and it's always impressive to see just how many insane spots Sting is still up for. The effort paid off, as Sting pinned Starks after the Scorpion Death Drop to win the match, making Sting and Allin the new AEW Tag Team Champions.

This is Sting's 25th career Championship, but his first during his time in All Elite Wrestling. Sting hasn't held a Championship in 13 years, with his most recent Title run as TNA World Champion in 2011. Sting last held Tag Team Championship Titles 17 years ago, which also took place in TNA. Making the moment even more special was the fact that Sting's sons were also ringside and even came into the match to celebrate with their father.

I AM IN TEARS, MAN!!!! STING AND DARBY ARE AEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!!!! #AEWDynamite

Sting will have his retirement match at AEW Revolution, though it's still not known who will be his opponent. We did get a bit of movement on that front though after the big win. As Sting was celebrating, the Young Bucks came out and brutally attacked Sting, Allin, and Sting's sons.

The EVPs the Young Bucks are making a statement towards Sting and Darby Allin.



The EVPs the Young Bucks are making a statement towards Sting and Darby Allin.

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!

They came in wielding baseball bats, concentrating on Allin and causing him to bleed all over their white suits. They then turned their attention to Sting, kicking him in the head and then delivering an array of punches to everyone in the ring. They then held the Titles and put them on top of the new Champions.

We'll have to wait and see how this plays out on the way to Revolution, and if Sting and Allin will end up facing the Bucks ahead of that pay-per-view or if that match will be saved for the big event. While it didn't end the way Sting or Allin had hoped, they are still the new AEW Tag Team Champions, and that's reason enough to celebrate. You can find the current card for Revolution below.

AEW Revolution

AEW World Championship Three-Way Match: Samoa Joe (C) vs Swerve Strickland vs Hangman Page

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Toni Storm (C) vs Deonna Purrazzo

AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (C) vs Roderick Strong

Sting's Retirement Match: String vs TBD

AEW Revolution takes place on Sunday, March 3rd at 8 PM EST on pay-per-view.

Are you excited for Revolution, and what do you think of the card so far? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!