Wrestling Fans Celebrate CM Punk on His 44th Birthday

CM Punk still hasn't been seen on AEW programming since his infamous rant and ensuing locker-room brawl after last month's All Out pay-per-view. Recent reports indicate AEW is now trying to buy Punk out of his remaining years with the company, and even if he weren't in trouble he'd still be out of action well into 2023 with a torn triceps. But that didn't stop wrestling fans from celebrating Punk on Wednesday as the former AEW and WWE Champion turned 44 years old. You can see some of the fan posts below.

