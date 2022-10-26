Wrestling Fans Celebrate CM Punk on His 44th Birthday
CM Punk still hasn't been seen on AEW programming since his infamous rant and ensuing locker-room brawl after last month's All Out pay-per-view. Recent reports indicate AEW is now trying to buy Punk out of his remaining years with the company, and even if he weren't in trouble he'd still be out of action well into 2023 with a torn triceps. But that didn't stop wrestling fans from celebrating Punk on Wednesday as the former AEW and WWE Champion turned 44 years old. You can see some of the fan posts below.
Do you think Punk will ever wrestle another match? Will it be in WWE, AEW or somewhere else? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
All-Time Moment
prevnext
I miss CM Punk so much.
His AEW run was short, but fucking LEGENDARY.pic.twitter.com/QCWI7WNq3f— 𝚃𝚛𝚊𝚙𝚙𝚘 ⛱ (@HNCHDynamite) October 20, 2022
He Is Missed
prevnext
CM Punk turns 44 years old today.
Happy birthday. We miss you, mate. pic.twitter.com/c3hmHmLyvu— 𝚃𝚛𝚊𝚙𝚙𝚘 ⛱ (@HNCHDynamite) October 26, 2022
Maximizing Minutes
prevnext
Just rewatched CM Punk v Eddie Kingston and good Lord it was so good, the entire feud took about 45min to go over, talk about maximising every minute.— Sam B. (@Sir_Samuel) October 26, 2022
Mox v MJF is great but there is absolutely nothing approaching that level of heat this year. pic.twitter.com/MOE0pJMydI
But Is He Enjoying a Muffin?
prevnext
CM Punk is hurt and another year older today, presumably he is also tired. Doubt he’s working with children at this moment.— 🎃Kate | Fightful | Mark Order 👻 (@MissKatefabe) October 26, 2022
Quite a Year
prevnext
Happy Birthday @CMPunk
Wishing you all the best and hope ya’ll are working it out! Thanks for the year of a lifetime 🤼♀️😁🤼♀️#AEW #CMPunk pic.twitter.com/66XQkNsv6a— Stoned Wrestling Guy (@weed_n_wrestlin) October 26, 2022
Pose
prevnext
happy birthday to the man who raised me 🫶 @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/zLe5aZjiXN— g (@siremjf) October 26, 2022
But It's Not All Roses
prev
Imagine that you're CM Punk. You've had one of the most triumphant comebacks ever in the history of wrestling. You've been promoted as the star you never got to be in WWE. And within a year, you completely ostracize yourself, becoming so toxic that you're not worth having around.— Every Day I Blade🩸 (@Ibladedaily) October 21, 2022