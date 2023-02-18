Bray Wyatt Calls Out Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley on WWE SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown is the final one before Elimination Chamber, and there are a number of big matches on the card that will have ramifications for WrestleMania 39. It seems Bray Wyatt has his eyes on WrestleMania 39 as well, and tonight he called out two very surprising opponents. After Wyatt and Uncle Howdy cleared Hit Row from the ring, Wyatt told Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley that whoever walked out alive from their match at Elimination Chamber, they should run.

It all started when Hit Row came out to the ring to deliver a diss track to Canada (they are currently in Montreal), and they got a few lines out that drew ire from the crowd. Then the screen flickered and led to the lights going out completely, and when the lights came on it was Wyatt on one side of the ring and Howdy on the other.

Wyatt said "You're welcome Montreal. Excuse me. Now that I am once again in control of myself. In control of my family, I wanted to be the first to tell you this. Tomorrow night, Bobby Lashley. Brock Lesnar. Whichever one of you walks out alive. Whichever walks out the winner. Know you should run."

It's a surprising twist for Wyatt, but then every part of his WWE return has kind of been the same way. When Wyatt returned he was more open and vulnerable, blending that in with the supernatural aspects of his character. Then came Uncle Howdy, and that mystery is still in progress, which is why you're really not sure if they are an ally or an enemy.

Then his first in-ring match on WWE TV was against LA Knight, who only recently returned to the LA Knight character from Max Dupri. Knight and Wyatt is not what most expected from Wyatt's first true feud, but they matched up well, and were able to battle on the microphone on SmackDown. That led to the first-ever Pitch Black match, which took place at the Royal Rumble, and featured neon elements all throughout the ring and in their gear.

Nothing has been typical with Wyatt, and his new opponent seems to follow suit. Most wouldn't have pegged Wyatt vs Lesnar or Lashley as his next opponent, but that's also why either is intriguing and could lead to fantastic matches that don't feel like anything Lashley or Lesnar have done recently.

We'll have to wait and see, but for now, you can find the full rundown for Elimination Chamber below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Sami Zayn

United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Austin Theory (C) vs Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, and Montez Ford

Raw Women's Championship No. 1 Contender Elimination Chamber Match: Asuka vs Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, and Carmella

Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley vs Edge & Beth Phoenix

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Are you excited for Elimination Chamber? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!