Dana White Gives Update on Brock Lesnar’s UFC Status

As is tradition, Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania storyline will be full of on-and-off-screen mentions of his UFC ambitions. However, if Lesnar does make the jump to the Octagon, it looks like Dana White will do all that he can to make sure The Beast gets Daniel Cormier.

In a post-UFC 235 press conference, White vowed to deliver on the heavyweight mega fight.

“I think that Brock and Cormier want that fight. I owe Cormier a lot, Cormier wants that fight, Cormier’s gonna get it.

Booking Lesnar/Cormier is no easy task though. Lesnar is WWE’s Universal Champion, and regardless of how WrestleMania 35 goes, he’s expected to make the company’s trip to Saudi Arabia in May. Cormier, on the other hand, is rehabbing injuries and mulling retirement, so if this fight does happen, this summer may be its only chance.

“I have no clue [what the timeframe for a Cormier/Lesnar fight would be]. I literally have not talked to Brock at all. He’s doing his WWE thing. He’s one of those guys when he’s ready he’ll call me. I don’t chase anybody around, man. I make fights. And when people are ready to fight, they let me know. And if they’re not, we don’t talk” said White.

In a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer echoed the ambiguity of the situation saying that so much depends on Lesnar’s respective offers from UFC and WWE.

“[The UFC] wants Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier. They absolutely want it. I’m sure Brock and his people are going like, ‘As soon as this deal is over with Vince after WrestleMania’ — or whenever it ends I’m sure it’s WrestleMania and the Saudi show, I’m sure he’s working the Saudi show. After that maybe he’s saying he’s gonna go and he’s gonna go to Vince and say, ‘They offered me $9 million for this fight, can you offer me $9 million for two matches I’ll stay.’ Or whatever the number is, I don’t know,” he said.

According to Meltzer, Vince McMahon may take it upon himself that Lesnar never sees another UFC fight.

“I mean so far Vince has matches every offer. I don’t know if that’s going to change. It’s not like they don’t have the money. Vince doesn’t want the perception of guys leaving him, that’s the one thing he doesn’t want,” he said.

It looks like Lesnar’s road to WrestleMania will once again be muddy with UFC rumors. However, it certainly seems like Dana White is dedicated to making that match happen. Given both Lesnar and Cormier’s blockbuster appeal and their tussle, last summer that match would be one of the largest in UFC history.

