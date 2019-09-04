Carmella Reveals She Recently Suffered a Health Scare, Explains Her Absence from WWE Television

Former SmackDown Women’s Champion and protector of R-Truth’s WWE 24/7 Championship Carmella has been off of television for the past weeks and hasn’t wrestled a match since late July. Based her latest Instagram post, the reason behind that goes beyond simple booking decisions.

Carmella stated in a lengthy post that she recently suffered a health scare, causing her to step away from WWE’s road schedule.

She didn’t give any details on the scare, only that she had been feeling much better after stepping away from social media and spending time with her family and boyfriend Corey Graves.

“I’m grateful I was able to spend so much time with my sister and my parents who are my world,” she wrote. “I was also constantly laughing with my boyfriend who is the most supportive man on the planet. I truly don’t know what I would do without him.”