UFC’s Daniel Cormier Hopes to Pursue WWE Commentary Role

Daniel Cormier is UFC’s Light heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion. He’s also likely to be Brock Lesnar‘s next Octagon opponent. But the 39-year old fighter could end up in WWE’s commentary booth before that happens.

In an interview wirth Sirius Busted Open Radio, Cormier revealed that WWE is interested in adding him to their announced table. Per Cormier, the only thing that kept it from happening was a scheduling issue.

“They called me. They reached out to my assistant. It was WWE, not Fox. They called me about going to Orlando, Florida. I had a date, but then I couldn’t make it. Afterward, they asked me to go back but they were on tour, and I was like, I want to do it with the entire commentary team. I don’t want to do it with one guy here and one guy there because I wanted to see who I can mesh with,” he said.

Cormier has never been shy about his love for WWE and has been seen sitting front row at multiple WWE events. while he has yet to be officially involved with the company, Cormier promised he will be inside their world on day.

“But then I took this [UFC 230] fight and then it got pushed back again. We will revisit this. I am going to Orlando to the Performance Center to do my gig to see how it works out,: he said.

Cormier won at UFC 230 this weekend by submitting Derrick Lewis in the second round. No that his UFC plate is clean, it seems likely Cormier could begin an introductory course as a commentator.

“I am very passionate about pro wrestling. I have watched it my whole life. Since I was a kid I liked watching wrestling and is a dream to be able to do something with them in the future,” he said.

Bully Ray, Busted Open’s co-host and WWE Hall of Famer pressed Cormier on whether he’d like to be an active Superstar, but the UFC champion has no interest in being an in-ring regular.

“I will be 40 years old come March of 2019,” said Cormier. “Am I saying that it is out of the realm of possibilities to do a one-off here and there? I would be into it, but I’d be more of a protector of the announce table going forward,” he said.

What’s next for Cormier is still unclear. Given his victory at UFC 230, it seems his next opponent will in fact be Brock Lesnar. But now that Lesnar is WWE’s Universal Champion, things have complicated. In early October it appeared that Lesnar wa don with WWE until WrestleMania season. However with Roman Reigns being forced to step away due to leukemia, WWE’s throne was empty. And at the November 2 Crown jewel show, Lesnar beat Braun Strowman to win Reigns vacated Championship.

Now that Lesnar and Cormier are on top their respective worlds, it seems like the time is perfect for their massive, cross promotional UFC match.

