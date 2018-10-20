Daniel Cormier Reportedly Had a WWE Tryout Scheduled

UFC star Daniel Cormier has always been very public about his love for professional wrestling, but it looks like he was close to making a move to take that love one step further recently.

During a media event hyping his upcoming fight at UFC 230, the UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion said that he in fact had a WWE commentary tryout scheduled with WWE in Orlando recently. However, he said he postponed the tryout so that he could train for his upcoming fight with Derrick Lewis.

Daniel Cormier just said he postponed a WWE commentary tryout in Orlando to train for UFC 230. But he’ll do it after the fight. It’s something he wants to do and he’s excited about. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) October 19, 2018

Cormier will fight Lewis on November 3rd at Madison Square Garden. At one point, there were rumors that he would be fighting Brock Lesnar at that event. However, that was never possible as Lesnar did not re-enter the USADA drug testing pool in time for that fight to have happened that fast.

Lesnar attended the Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic fight at UFC 226 back in July. It was heavily rumored at the time that Lesnar would face the winner of that bout (which ended up being Cormier). Following Cormier’s win, Lesnar got into the octagon and Cormier proceeded to call him out in what ended up being quite the scene.

DC calls out Brock Lesnar! LESNAR IS IN THE CAGE!! #UFC226 pic.twitter.com/XTz7q16GJo — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2018

Cormier is well regarded in MMA and the sports world in general as being an excellent talker, so it’s not hard to envision him as a commentator in WWE once his fighting career comes to an end. It also wouldn’t be hard to envision him as a wrestler either, though it appears he wants to start out in the broadcasting booth. As a lifelong fan and someone who attends wrestling events regularly, added in with his already evident talent on the microphone, there could be big things in his future should he transition to professional wrestling.