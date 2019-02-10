Dean Ambrose Shares Bizarre Story About Being Stalked At Airports

Despite being frustrated with WWE creative of late, Dean Ambrose has always been one of the most popular stars in WWE.

The former member of The Shield is reportedly on his way out of the company at the end of April due to creative frustrations. His pending exit even brought about a rare circumstance where WWE actually publicly acknowledged the fact that a top star is going to be leaving the company before actually having done so.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Frustrations or not, Ambrose’s fan following has always been dedicated. Maybe a little too dedicated. He shared a bizarre story this week on The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast (hosted by Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins) about being stalked by a fan at an airport.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcript below:

“One time, when I was first dating my now-wife (Renee Young), she lived in New York and sometimes, on the day off, we’d spend some time at her house, some time at my house depending on where in the country we were. So one time, I change my flight to go to New York. I didn’t change it, I bought a new prime flight completely unrelated to the company travel. And when I landed in Newark, as soon as I got to the gate, there were like ten people there with all this Dean Ambrose stuff for me to sign. And for a second, I just woke up from the plane and I’m like, do I have a show today? What’s going on? I thought I was going home? And I sign all their stuff and then I’m sitting in baggage claim, and I’m like, how do they know I was gonna be here? It was an autonomous decision by myself to buy my own new flight. How did they know? Because you hear there’s leaks in the travel department, but I just did this on my own, so they have leaks in the airlines! And then this dude came up to me in baggage claim with some stuff, and he’s like, ‘Hey dude, I’m not trying to bother you dude, I’ll give you $50 to sign these few things. I went, ‘Keep your money, I’ll sign these things for you but tell me how you knew I was here.’ And he goes, ‘Oh dude, we got like a whole system. Dude, we got a whole system and we got people everywhere.’”

While wrestling fans are always known as a dedicated lot, suffice to say this is more than a little bit over the top.