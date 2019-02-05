Dean Ambrose Shows Up on Raw, Accuses Nia Jax of Loving Him, Loses to EC3

With news of Dean Ambrose leaving WWE in April, there was reasonable concern that Vince McMahon & Co. would keep him off of TV until his contract expired. But it looks like Ambrose will be busy, or at least busy losing matches.

Ambrose crashed A Moment of Bliss, originally to accuse Nia Jax of being in love with him. But before Jax could deny it, Ambrose had already hit EC3 with a barrage of insults. EC3, who, for some reason didn’t speak the whole segment, clocked Ambrose and officially started a brawl.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The interaction with Ambrose was easily EC3’s loudest moment since graduating from NXT and the former IMPACT star even got to wrestle on television! Things got even better for EC3 after he pinned Ambrose cleanly in the center of the ring.

While WWE dedicated 15-consecutive minutes to shining up EC3, Ambrose is in full tank alert. With him being wrestling’s version of a lame duck, WWE has no incentive to make his character look strong — especially with folks like AEW lurking. This means that the next few weeks may be full of Ambrose losing match after match until his character is essentially dead.

It’s worth noting that Ambrose was easily the most interesting part of A Moment of Bliss. While the undercurrent of his situation is juicy, Ambrose was objectively entertaining and he hit Jax and EC3 with zingers. Was it enough to hope that Ambrose will have something significant to do at WrestleMania? Not really.

WWE confirmed rumors of Ambrose’s departure just hours after they hit the internet. They released the following statement, indicated that Ambrose will indeed leave in April.

“Dean Ambrose (Jonathan Good) will not be renewing his contract with WWE when it expires in April. We are grateful and appreciative of all that Dean has given to WWE and our fans. We wish him well and hope that one day Dean will return to WWE,” wrote WWE in a statement to Wrestling Inc.

Ambrose has reportedly long been frustrated with WWE’s creative process, but other than that nugget, we don’t have much information on why he wants to leave. PWTorch did reveal that Ambrose turned down a handsome multi-year deal as recently as the Royal Rumble weekend.

There’s been plenty of speculation on Ambrose’s future, with some believing he’ll ultimately return to WWE. But for now, the only thing that looks certain is that he’ll be losing the remainder of his WWE matches.