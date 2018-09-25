Goldust: ‘I’m at the End of My Career’

In 2018, it’s rare to see Goldust wrestle on WWE programming. But the 49-year old understand his low usage and may be ready to make his exit from professional wrestling.

In an interview with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, Goldust was candid about the state of his career.

“I’ve wrestled just about everybody there is to wrestle, done just about every character reincarnation that I can come up with,” Goldust stated. “What’s next? I’m at the end of my career here and about to be 50 in April. What else is there to do? I don’t know,” he said.

While several names are still active Superstars despite being north of 45-years-old, Goldust doesn’t seem to be yearning for a bigger in-ring role.

“My body’s getting older, they’re getting younger and faster. It takes a toll on an old man’s body like myself or [Kane] or Mark Henry or ‘Taker. You gotta do it a little bit less. You can’t go balls to the wall like we used to,” he said.

Not only has Goldust aged, but WWE, rather wrestling as a whole, is in the middle of a metamorphosis. Matches nowadays keep a torrid pace filled with high octane spots. While that will always have it’s [place in wrestling, Goldust still thinks storytelling is wrestling’s most important element.

“I can still hang for a little bit with these kids,” said Goldust. “But I’ve gotta give them credit as they’re going out there for 30 minutes hard and fast and they can still tell stories. That’s big for me, it’s telling stories for people,” he said.

Some may think that narrative in WWE is only what happens outside of the ring. But Goldust wants the world to know that a different story is told every time the bell rings.

“Tell a story. You don’t have to do a thousand things in two minutes when you can do one just as good and still tell that story with your face, or how you land, or your reaction. That’s a lost art. Storytelling is a big part of our industry and if given time you can do it properly. If you’re Roman Reigns, if you’re Braun Strowman, you’re getting a weekly deal to tell that story and then it starts to work and you start feeling it,” he said.

Goldust shows up every now and then on WWE cameras, but he’s likely being given creative plans. Regardless of his future, Goldust will always be one of WWE’s most iconic characters and a first ballot Hall of Famer.

[H/T Wrestling Inc.]