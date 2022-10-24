Top AAA Wrestler Undergoes Emergency Surgery

The professional wrestling industry continues to be plagued by injuries. Following the final leg of AAA Triplemanía XXX, a three-show celebration of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's signature show, AAA held matches this past weekend as part of the promotion's showcase tournament. Laredo Kid emerged from that tournament victorious, defeating Toscano and Villano V Jr. en route to a finals W over Vikingo. As revealed in an Instagram post, Laredo Kid underwent emergency surgery following his pair of matches this weekend. It's currently unclear as to what happened or what type of surgery was performed on the 35-year-old wrestler.

An update was posted on Laredo Kid's Instagram page on Monday, revealing that he regained consciousness "a little while ago."

"I don't know how or where to even start this news update. Yesterday, Laredo Kid sadly had to be taken by an ambulance to the hospital at the end of his championship match in Monterrey," the caption read. "He had to receive an emergency operation at dawn. He was conscious a little while ago thank God and aware of the situation so that we could let his family and close friends know. We hope that in the next few hours he improves and is more stable."

The caption continues, noting that a recovery timetable is uncertain at this time.

"Fans, promoters, friends, family and teammates of Laredo, I will try to stay on top of messages and respond to the majority. Promoters/events with scheduled dates in the next few months. Due to the severity of what has occurred we still don't know how long recovery will take, if there are any comments or doubts I will be responding to messages, emails, for now will avoid phone calls. Many thanks to Taurus, Roberto, Abraham, Jorge and AAA for being here all night <3 And to my closest friends for your support <3. Please send your good vibes, prayers and energy so that he kicks out of this soon <3."

Laredo Kid is most known for wrestling in AAA and Impact Wrestling. The luchador is heavily decorated in Mexico, as he is a former World Cruiserweight and World Trios Champion in AAA. He has also wrestled in All Elite Wrestling on two occasions, wrestling in a duo of trios matches. Both featured Laredo Kid tagging with Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fénix in losing efforts to variations of The Elite.

