NXT TakeOver: Dakota Kai Wins Violent Street Fight Thanks to Raquel Gonzalez

Dakota Kai came away with a win on Sunday night at NXT TakeOver: Portland against her former best friend Tegan Nox, but she needed some help from a new star in order to do it. Raquel Gonzalez, who previously worked as Reina Gonzalez in the 2017 Mae Young Classic, ran out at the end of the match and helped Kai win by slamming her through a table off the top rope. The match started off with Kai attacking Nox from behind on the entrance ramp, followed by a beating around the ring before the bell even rang. Nox finally picked up the advantage by using a trash can for a diving dropkick and a high angle German suplex, but couldn’t get more than a two count.

Kai got the advantage later on by taping Nox to the one of the ring posts, but Nox got a good shot in on Kai’s surgically-repaired knee by using a laptop. She tossed her back in the ring, wrapped a chair around her knee and hit a Shining Wizard, but refused to make the cover.

Nox placed Kai on a table and wrapped a steel chair around her head. She climbed her way to the top rope, but was stopped short by Gonzalez. The newcomer pushed Kai off the table, then drove Nox through it. Kai made the cover for the win, though she didn’t seem to recognize Gonzalez.

Is this #WWENXT‘s newest power alliance?@DakotaKai_WWE takes the W from tonight’s Street Fight… with the help of Raquel González! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/5n5tLu3U34 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2020

The pair of Kai and Nox were once best friends in NXT, going by the moniker Team Kick while working as a tag team. But things changed when NXT TakeOver: WarGames rolled around and Kai was repeatedly denied a spot on Rhea Ripley’s four-woman team. She decided to attack Mia Yim backstge in order to be inserted into the match last minute, then brutally attacked Tegan as soon as she was let out of the cage.

Here’s the card for tonight’s WWE Network event:

NXT North American Champion Keith Lee def. Dominik Dijakovic

Dakota Kai def. Tegan Nox (Street Fight)

Johnny Gargano vs Finn Balor

NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA vs Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair

NXT Champion Adam Cole vs Tommaso Ciampa

