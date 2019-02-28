WWE Rumor: Roman Reigns Trying to Keep Dean Ambrose From Leaving?

Some WWE rumors are more speculative than others, and this one is quite the whopper.

As we all know Roman Reigns is back in WWE. We also know that Dean Ambrose is set to leave the company in April. And apparently, Reigns is employing himself to talk Ambrose out of his decision.

According to the Wrestling Observer Radio, a fan asked Reigns about Ambrose’s upcoming exit, and The Big Dog allegedly said: “I’ll take care of that.”

While this could certainly be made up, it’s at least interesting. Dave Meltzer of The Observer took a deeper dive into that possibility.

“It is notable that even though Ambrose is losing his matches to McIntyre, they did an immediate face turn with the idea of reuniting The Shield, doing a 180 on the previous (and admittedly failing) Ambrose heel turn that nobody bought because the motives were so clearly forced and transparent,” he said.

Considering this all stems from something Roman Reigns might have said to a fan, there’s just no much to unpack here. However, it certainly feels like we’re in for another Shield reunion, even if it only is for Fastlane on March 10.

News of Ambrose’s departure came with reports of him being perpetually unhappy with the creative direction of his character. And according to Booker T, it sounds like Ambrose may simply be burnt out with the WWE lifestyle.

“I think Dean Ambrose really needs some time off,” Booker said. “This job can become very, very stressful. You can become very, very depressed doing this job. It can definitely take you on a rollercoaster ride because, a lot of times, – he’s lucky, Dean Ambrose is lucky that he’s married to someone in the business. I know that’s one of the reasons that I was willing to walk away from this company that I love so much.”

WWE confirmed that Ambrose will leave sometime in April, when his contract expires. Some reports have WWE trying to talk Ambrose into staying, and with Reigns allegedly eyeing to sell the same idea, it sounds like Ambrose will have to do some heavy thinking in the next few weeks.

Until Reigns’ return, it looks like WWE was happy to allow Ambrose fade into oblivion with weekly losses on Raw. At that pace, Ambrose seemed likely to miss out on WrestleMania altogether, but with Reigns back, Ambrose now finds himself back in the forefront of the company.

