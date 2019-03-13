SmackDown Live: Shane McMahon Challenges Miz to WrestleMania 35 Match

Shane McMahon opened SmackDown Live on Tuesday night by announcing that he wants to The Miz in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania 35 next month.

McMahon started the show in the ring with the World Cup trophy he won back at the Crown Jewel event in November, and had the announcer repeatedly introduce him as the “Best in the World.” McMahon then explained that he was tired of people in his life asking him for favors, and that now he was out to prove he is the best in the world because he was born a McMahon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He said he thoroughly enjoyed beating up both Miz and his father in their hometown of Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday at Fastlane, then said he wanted that feeling again in a match at WrestleMania.

The story between Miz and McMahon goes back to the Crown Jewel event, where Miz successfully won the first two matches in the World Cup tournament only to get injured prior to the final round starting. McMahon, not wanting a Raw wrestler to win the tournament, inserted himself into the match and managed to beat Dolph Ziggler to win the trophy.

In the following weeks Miz would claim that both men deserved a share of the trophy and often referred to it as if it was their child. He then asked McMahon week after week to join him as tag team partners, believing that the two could become champions. He eventually convinced the son of Vince McMahon when Miz said his own father had never been proud of him but thought this could be his opportunity. At the Royal Rumble the pair defeated Cesaro and Sheamus for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. They then dropped the titles to The Usos at the Elimination Chamber, then failed to regain them at Fastlane.

As of Tuesday night six matches have been announced for WrestleMania 35, including McMahon vs. Miz. The other bouts include Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins, Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair, Kurt Angle vs. TBD in a retirement match, Batista vs. Triple H in a No Holds Barred match and Buddy Murphy vs. the winner of an ongoing 205 Live tournament.

Later in the evening Vince McMahon announced Kofi Kingston will face WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at Mania as well, but he needs to win a five-man gauntlet on next week’s SmackDown Live.