WWE Superstars Say Goodbye to Stan Lee

The news of Stan Lee’s death has a chunk of the world reeling on Monday. And that includes the WWE locker room.

Lee’s work as comic book writer an editor impacted millions of people, and like the rest of them, WWE Superstars did not hesitate to show appreciation for the man responsible for Marvel Comics

RIP Stan Lee, part of my life since my 10 year monthly #Hulk subscription started in 1973. I loved talking to him at Comic Cons – Stan was a wrestling fan –

and will always look forward to my children shouting out his @Marvel movie cameos. pic.twitter.com/0KV26dCv8f — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) November 12, 2018

Just heard about Stan Lee passing away. Sad to hear the news but extremely happy to have had the opportunity to enjoy his work. He brought smiles, entertainment, and hope to so many hearts and minds. His characters play a huge role in who I am today. Thank you for inspiring me. — Austin Creed aka Death Reheated (@XavierWoodsPhD) November 12, 2018

Rest In Peace, Stan Lee. Thank you for providing so much creativity & entertainment through Marvel Comics for so many across the world, including me. What an amazing life Stan Lee lived & led, inspiring & entertaining a countless amount of people. #EXCELSIOR — #WOKEN, yet #BROKEN, Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 12, 2018