WWE Championship Match at Elimination Chamber 2022 Officially Booked

WWE booked the full lineup for the 2022 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view’s WWE Championship match on this week’s Monday Night Raw. The company had already confirmed newly-crowned WWE Champion Bobby Lashley would be taking part in the bout, something both he and MVP had a serious problem with as they opened the show. After Lashley turned down Brock Lesnar’s offer for a rematch on the spot, Adam Pearce announced Lesnar would be in the Chamber as well. Lesnar made it clear that if he wins, the WrestleMania 38 main event between himself and Reigns will be a title vs. title match.

Seth Rollins was later added into the match based purely on his performance in the WWE Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns. “The Visionary” also indicated that he’ll go back and challenge for Reigns’ title at a later date. In the show’s qualifying matches Austin Theory pulled out an upset win over Kevin Owens, Riddle pinned Otis and AJ Styles defeated Rey Mysterio in the show’s main event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of those six men, who do you think will walk out of Elimination Chamber as WWE Champion? And what will WWE do with the title at WrestleMania in April? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.

The show saw Lesnar continue to hold his own on the microphone, something that seemed virtually impossible during his second run with the company with Paul Heyman by his side. Heyman talked about Lesnar’s evolution as a character in an interview with The Ringer last week.

“In terms of Brock, Brock just never felt like talking. Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do and Brock Lesnar doesn’t do what Brock Lesnar doesn’t want to do,” Heyman said.. “When Brock came back, he had been gone long enough and looked different enough and is really comfortable enough with himself now that he just says, ‘Screw it. This is who I am and they’ll like me for who I am or they won’t. I’m just going to give them the real Brock Lesnar,’ which is a far more smart-ass Brock Lesnar than most people were even prepared to see. But if you watched him in the UFC press conferences, this is Brock Lesnar. This is who he is. So, again, in an age where authenticity is a very big selling point with the audience, it’s just getting both of them to be authentic.”