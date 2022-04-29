WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter Joins G.I. Joe Classified Line, Signs Multi-Year Deal

The Hasbro G.I. Joe team held their Fan First Tuesday Livestream earlier this week, and over the course of the presentation, they revealed quite a few figures and sneak peeks. While there were several great reveals, it’s hard not to focus on the biggest surprise of the stream, which was the reveal of fan-favorite G.I. Joe character and WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter, who is now coming to Hasbro’s excellent G.I. Joe Classified line of action figures. During the presentation Sgt. Slaughter delivered a promo saying that he has re-enlisted with Hasbro and the Joe franchise, but Wrestling Inc. is also reporting that he has signed a multi-year deal with Hasbro, so perhaps we’ll see even versions of Slaughter down the line.

Sgt. Slaughter’s video promo was classic, and you can find it here. “Ten-hut! Okay at ease and listen up maggots, this is Sgt. Slaughter, special drill instructor for G.I. Joe, the Real American Hero. I’m here to share some top-secret intelligence with you. The G.I. Joe team is up running stronger than ever, with a new line of six-inch action figures. I’m very proud to announce to you that I, Sgt. Slaughter, have been called back to active duty by the Joe command to once again train the greatest heroes that have ever fought.”

@_SgtSlaughter has an announcement for you! That's right, Sarge is back to active duty and coming to the #GIJoeClassifiedSeries line in the future. Stay tuned to #HasbroPulse for more information. #YOJOE pic.twitter.com/hLHaLJSoLB — Hasbro Pulse (@HasbroPulse) April 26, 2022

“So you Cobra clowns better look out, because I have re-enlisted with Hasbro, and we’re taking no prisoners! These classified recruits are good, and I’ll make sure they stay that way. Now hear this maggots. I want you to watch this digital sneak peek of the toughest G.I. Joe Classified action figure ever, me! Sgt. Slaughter. Have I made myself clear? Good! Then keep watching Hasbro Pulse for more information on when you can add a Sgt. Slaughter G.I. Joe action figure to your Classified collection. Alright maggots, now you know, and knowing is half the battle. Yo Joe!”

G.I. Joe Classified Sgt Slaughter pic.twitter.com/YTnOkekiVt — preternia @ nycc (@preterniadotcom) April 26, 2022

The figure looks fantastic, and is based on the animated version of Slaughter but gives everything the slick and a touch more realistic Classified sheen. No word yet on when the figure will release, but it will be a Fan Channel release most likely, and hopefully we can all pre-order the figure soon. We’ll keep you posted when more details are released.

Other big reveals included the newest wave of Classified as well as sneak peeks at the upcoming Classified Retro Card figures (Storm Shadow and Zartan) and the Resolute-themed Snake Eyes and Timber. This is the 40th anniversary of G.I. Joe Real American Hero and Hasbro will have a Yo Joe event later this year, so expect even more reveals sooner than later.

What did you think of the Sgt. Slaughter figure? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things G.I. Joe and toys with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!