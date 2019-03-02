Spoiler: Major Angle Being Planned For RAW Involving The Shield

With Dean Ambrose likely on his way out of the WWE in under two months and Roman Reigns recently returning following a recent bout with leukemia, expect the WWE to pull the trigger on one more reunion for The Shield.

In fact, the rest of the ground work for that reunion looks like it will be laid this week during Monday Night RAW.

Last week, we saw the original seeds planted as Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins came out and saved Dean Ambrose from an attack by Drew McIntyre, Lashley, Elias, and Baron Corbin. Though Reigns and Rollins didn’t officially embrace Ambrose in the ring or do The Shield’s fist pose, it was clear that’s what was being teased. All of this despite Rollins and Reigns giving Ambrose a look from the ramp like they weren’t sure if they should trust him again just yet.

Following a heel turn by Ambrose after Reigns’ announcement in October that he had cancer, we’ve seen Ambrose pivoting back to the babyface side in recent weeks. Given Reigns’ return and the possibility of one more reunion of The Shield, that’s starting to make more and more sense.

Currently, a handicap match for WWE Fastlane is being advertised locally in Cleveland that would see Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns team up in Roman’s official return to the ring to take on Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Baron Corbin.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is planning on shooting an angle during RAW on Monday night that would add Ambrose to the match and make a Shield reunion complete. That could turn the Fastlane bout into a three vs. three match versus the previously mentioned team of Lashley, McIntyre, and Corbin, though there is also a possibility that Elias could be added to the heel team to keep it a handicap match and make it three versus four.

Ambrose vs. Reigns is a match that is strongly being strongly considered for WrestleMania, so the reunion of the Shield at Fastlane could also be used as a launching pad to lead to that match. However, that option is being weighed against keeping the group together through WrestleMania, which would allow the company to create a memorable in-ring moment following a possible Rollins victory over Lesnar where The Shield could celebrate the championship victory together in the center of the ring.