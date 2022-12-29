WWE Signs Top Lucha Libre Star

There were several surprises during tonight's AAA Noche de Campeones event, and that included the announcement of a surprising WWE signing. During tonight's event, the AAA World Tag Team Championships were on the line, as FTR was defending their Titles against Dragon Lee and Dralistico. It was probably shocking enough that Lee and Dralistico would defeat them to become the new AAA World Tag Team Champions, but then Lee revealed that he had signed with WWE as well, so it was a pretty big night all around for him.

No details on when he will start with WWE, but it would appear that continuing his work with AAA was part of the deal, as it would be highly unlikely that they would win the Titles if that wasn't the case. It was an emotional moment during the reveal, and you can see that in the post below (via @WrestlingCovers).

Lee is also the brother of RUSH, who is currently in AEW. RUSH has been delivering some great matches over the past year there, and now Lee will be looking to do the same in WWE. Hopefully, we'll get more details on where he will show up soon, but in the meantime, you can find the card for tonight's event below.

AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo vs. Bandido

AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Dragon Lee and Dralístico

AAA World Trios Champions El Cuatrero & Sansón vs. Willie Mack & Aramís & Myzteziz Jr.

AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo vs. Octagón Jr. and Lady Shani vs. Komander and Sexy Star II

Cope Mundo Imperial Bout: Vampiro vs. Aero Star vs. Blue Demon Jr. vs. Niño Hamburguesa vs. Pagano vs. Mr. Iguana vs. La Diva Salvaje vs. Jessy vs. Murder Clown vs. Dave The Clown vs. Panic Clown vs. La Parka Negra

La Levenda Azul Championship: Arez vs. Taurus vs. Villano III Jr.