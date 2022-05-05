WWE's The Undertaker, Alexa Bliss, and More Appearing at MegaCon Orlando

✖

MegaCon Orlando is going to feature some of the biggest names in film, TV, comics, and Cosplay, and if you also happen to be a wrestling fan, you're going to have the chance to meet several of WWE's biggest Superstars. MegaCon Orlando takes place at the Orange County Convention Center on Saturday, May 21st, and Sunday, May 22nd, and while you're there you will have the chance to meet WWE Legends The Undertaker, The Bella Twins (Brie Bella and Nikki Bella), and Ric Flair, as well as Monday Night Raw Superstars Alexa Bliss and Carmella. You can pick up tickets for the event right here, and you can find all of the specific details for each Superstar's appearance at the show below.

Alexa Bliss, The Undertaker, and Ric Flair are set to appear at the show on Saturday, May 21st. Sunday, May 22nd will feature Brie Bella and Nikki Bella, Carmella, and Flair, who is available both days. Whether you want an autograph or just a cool photo opportunity, this is a perfect way to make it happen.

The WWE Superstars join a lineup that includes Brendan Fraser, Kate Sackhoff, James Marsters, Nathan Fillion, Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Ashley Eckstein, Giancarlo Esposito, Caity Lotz, Wes Macallan, and several stars from Lord of the Rings, Star Trek, and Clerks. On the comic creators side, the lineup includes Frank Miller, Marc Silvestri, Greg Capullo, Adam Kubert, Donny Cates, Zeb Wells, Ryan Ottley, Ryan Stegman, James Tynion IV, Francesco Mattina, Joshua Williamson, Jorge Molina, Tom King, Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, Humberto Ramos, Sam Maggs, Stephanie Phillips, and more.

As for the WWE Superstars in attendance, The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at this year's WrestleMania, which featured a fitting tribute to one of the biggest legends in wrestling. Bliss made her long-awaited return to TV earlier this year, and Carmella held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Queen Zelina earlier this year as well.

