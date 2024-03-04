Gintama: Courtesan of the Nation Arc Movie Releases First Poster

Gintama is coming to theaters with a new movie taking on one of the biggest arcs from the anime, and Gintama on Theater 2D: Courtesan of the Nation Arc has dropped its first poster! Hideaki Sorachi's original manga ended its run some time ago, but the Gintama franchise is living once more as it celebrates the 20th anniversary of both the anime and manga releases. This means it has kicked off a huge project that will have scattered releases until 2026 to celebrate Gintama's anime as well, and soon fans will get to see one of the anime's biggest arcs in theaters.

Gintama on Theater 2D: Courtesan of the Nation Arc is a special new compilation film for the anime that collects the Courtesan of the Nation arc that ran from Episodes 257-261 of the original TV anime series. This new film is the latest in special compilation releases for the anime, and will be hitting theaters across Japan beginning on June 21st for a limited three week run. This new film will include some new material not seen in the original TV anime, but it has yet to be revealed if this will get an international release as of the time of this writing. You can check out the poster for Gintama's new event below.

What's Next for Gintama's 20th Anniversary?

Gintama's 20th anniversary celebration began in 2023 to help commemorate the 20th anniversary of Hideaki Sorachi's original manga debuting in the pages in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and will be running through 2026 to help celebrate the Gintama anime's initial premiere in Japan. These compilation films are only a part of the celebration for the franchise's milestone anniversary, and you can check it all out for yourself as all four seasons of the anime are now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the Gintama anime as such, "In a world where aliens have invaded Edo Period Japan, skyscrapers, trains and motor bikes have replaced the simple life of Earth inhabitants. One man however, still carries the soul of a samurai, Gintoki Sakata, otherwise known as Yorozuya Gin-san. As reckless as he is, Gintoki carries his own resolve and is ready to take on any challenge with his fellow companions."

Where does the Courtesan of the Nation Arc rank among your favorite Gintama stories? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!

