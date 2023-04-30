Spy x Family Pits Anya Against Gintama in Hilarious Crossover

When it comes to feel-good anime, you can hardly go without Spy x Family. The slice-of-life spy series debuted last year to critical acclaim and continues to rope in new fans by the year. Of course, much of its success has come from Anya as the young esper has become a global superstar. And now, one artist is going viral as they just introduced Anya to the world of Gintama.

Oh yes, it is happening. An anime as popular as Spy x Family could not go without meeting Gintama, and this crossover is downright adorable.

As you can see below, the mash-up shows Anya panicking as she is led by Loid down the city streets. She is forced to do a double take when she encounters the Gintama gang disguised as her family. Gintoki is there as Loid with a finger up her nose. And yes, even guys like Franky made the cut here.

Of course, this fan-made piece has attracted the fandom's approval, so we can thank Twitter user 0ksiri0 for the work. If Gintama were to tackle Anya in an actual parody, we can see it going down like this, and we'd love to see it happen.

And who knows? There is always a chance Gintama could stage a comeback. The main Gintama manga and anime wrapped some years ago, but the franchise is thriving. Earlier this year, a Gintama event in Japan announced one of the manga's spin-off titles is getting an anime. Class 3Z Ginpachi-sensei promises to bring the franchise's flair back to television all while parodying some of anime's biggest tropes. So if we see Anya in Ginpachi's classroom at some point, don't be shocked!

As for Spy x Family, the series has a lot on its plate right now. The hit manga is ongoing under creator Tatsuya Endo and selling better than ever; In fact, one of its volumes was the highest-selling book at one point in America this spring. While the manga continues to roll out new chapters, the Spy x Family anime is busy behind the scenes. Spy x Family season 2 is in the works, and of course, a movie was also ordered for the hit series.

If you need to catch up on Spy x Family, you will be able to binge the anime ASAP. The show is streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll. And as for the manga, Spy x Family chapters are uploaded in realtime with Japan through the Shonen Jump app.

What do you make of this wild Anya crossover? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.