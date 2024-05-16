My Hero Academia Cosplay Goes Under The Sea With Gang Orca

While students like Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki have been front and center in My Hero Academia's story, the members of Class 1-A would have a much harder time were it not for their devoted teachers. All Might has taken a decidedly closer role in molding the next generation since his forced retirement at the hands of All For One, but he isn't the only mentor to UA Academy's student body. Gang Orca isn't just a valued member of UA Academy's educators, but is one of the most striking characters in the shonen series.

Kugo Sakamata, aka Gang Orca, has a Quirk that makes him a force to be reckoned with in Hero Society. Much like Froppy of Class 1-A, the UA Academy teacher is the equivalent of a character that is bitten by a radioactive orca whale. On top of his experience in the crime-fighting world, Gang Orca has a serious level of strength at his disposal, though his strength is increased substantially once he is under the water. With all hands on deck for the anime's further exploration of the final arc, it will be interesting to see what role Kugo plays in the final fight against the likes of All For One and Shigaraki.

Gang Orca Cosplay Swims The "Seas"

The cosplayer honors the UA Academy teacher by not just recreating his striking look, but also by giving anime fans an idea of what Gang Orca might look like swimming above sea level. Should the final arc see the heroes successful, it will be interesting to see what the future holds specifically for the teachers of UA Academy, especially in the face of many of Class 1-A's students surpassing those that taught them.

Kohei Horikoshi hasn't been shy about the fact that the end is nigh for UA Academy, and the manga artist has earned his retirement with the superhero shonen series. The mangaka hasn't confirmed if there will be a sequel series and/or spin-off, but there is another big manga primed to take the anime world by storm. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes explores some darker elements of the world and has plenty of chapters to keep an anime series running for a handful of seasons.

