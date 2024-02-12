New Gintama Movie Announced

Gintama has kept quiet for some years now, but that is all starting to change. Back in 2018, Gintama took the stage with its final season after creator Hideaki Sorachi finished their manga. Now, we know a new Gintama spin-off anime is in the works, and that is not all. We just learned a new movie is on the horizon, and it will make its debut this summer.

The update comes straight from Japan as a new post was added to Gintama's official website. It turns out Gintama the Movie 2D: Courtesan of the Nation Arc is on the horizon. The film is slated to go live this June, and if you are a diehard fan of Gintama, you will recognize its name.

After all, the new film will be a compilation project. Gintama the Movie 2D: Courtesan of the Nation Arc will edit down the 'Courtesan of a Nation' arc into a compact film. As for this arc in particular, it stands as the 47th in Gintama. The storyline introduces a slew of new villains for Gintoki's gang to fight, but more importantly, it explores the character's history. The 'Courtesan of a Nation' arc introduces Gintoki's teacher Shouyou to the series, and it is considered a one of the manga's top arcs. Now, the anime is reformatting the arc into a movie, and it will go live this summer.

If you are not familiar with Gintama's wild story, the hit anime is available to watch on Crunchyroll right now. So for those needing more information on Sorachi's work, you can read the full synopsis of Gintama below:

"Life isn't easy in feudal Japan... especially since the aliens landed and conquered everything! Oh sure, the new health care is great, but the public ban on the use of swords has left a lot of defeated samurai with a difficult decision to make concerning their future career paths! This is especially true if, as in the case of Gintoki Sakata, they re not particularly inclined towards holding a day job, which is why Gintoki s opted for the freelance route, taking any job that s offered to him as long as the financial remuneration sounds right. Unfortunately, in a brave new world filled with stray bug-eyed monsters, upwardly mobile Yakuza and overly ambitious E.T. entrepreneurs, those jobs usually don t pay as well as they should for the pain, suffering and indignities endured!"

