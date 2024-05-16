America's One Piece Cafe Shares New Opening Weekend Video

The One Piece Cafe is open and this makes for one of the first official anime restaurants to open up in North America. While a few anime eateries have gone into operation in the West, this new Las Vegas establishment will be the first official one to focus on the Straw Hat Pirates. Recently, to help celebrate its formal opening, Toei Animation released a new video that highlights the menu of the cafe as well as the anime fans that helped make the opening a success.

We here at ComicBook were lucky enough to have the chance to chat with Andy Nguyen, the creator of the One Piece Cafe, regarding his work with Toei Animation on bringing the Straw Hat eatery to life. Here's what Andy had to say when it came to the collaborative process, "We would take everything we did, whether it's the restaurant design, foods, or drinks and send it to Toei for approval. Sometimes we'd have to go back to the drawing board, but we're confident we tweaked it to perfection. Opening up a One Piece Cafe is intimidating considering how popular the series is."

The One Piece Cafe is Open For Business

If you're in the Las Vegas area, you can check out the One Piece Cafe seven days a week. The restaurant itself is located at 5600 Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, Nevada, and it's clear that a sizable amount of Straw Hat fans were more than willing to give the establishment a shot. Not only does the aesthetic have numerous images from the anime series, but the food and drinks were created to both honor the Straw Hats and even recreate some of their favorite edibles from the "Meat Bone" to "Devil Fruit".

Thank you for joining us in celebrating the grand opening of One Piece Cafe in Las Vegas! Here's a glimpse of the fun-filled moments from our opening day.



We're so incredibly grateful for the outpouring support from the community and the fans! #OnePiece #OnePieceCafe pic.twitter.com/mx2sjV8ap4 — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) May 16, 2024

Anime restaurants are a common occurrence in Japan, as countless franchises have opened up cafes that honor some of the biggest series. While America has opened a Naruto ramen cafe in the past and McDonald's even opened their own anime establishment in its "WcDonalds" campaign, the West is far behind Japan when it comes to anime eateries. Hopefully, as anime continues to grow in popularity, more restaurants will open in the future.

Want to see if more anime restaurants pop up in the West? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the One Piece Cafe and other anime establishments.