Gintama Creator Announces Special Popularity Poll

The latest Jump Festa revealed some major news when it came to big anime franchises including the likes of Chainsaw Man, One Piece, My Hero Academia, and many others. One big update might have gotten lost in the sea of news drops in that Gintama was continuing to work on its upcoming anime spin-off set to make landfall next year, 2025. To help in celebrating the twentieth anniversary of the beloved shonen franchise, creator Hideaki Sorachi, has announced a popularity poll in which the characters that rank the highest will receive some special art.

It's hard to deny that Gintama became a massive hit when it comes to the Shonen universe. The story of Gintoki Sakata has received a number of anime adaptations in the past and it doesn't seem as though it will be slowing down any time soon. Luckily, Hideaki Sorachi hasn't forgotten the love that anime fans have for their shonen universe.

Gintama 20th Anniversary Popularity Poll

A 500 character popularity poll for Gintama is now open on its official website that you can access here. When the poll comes to an end, Sorachi has promised to create new art that will unite the top twenty characters on one page.

If you haven't had the chance to catch the surreal, hilarious series that is Gintama, the anime that isn't afraid to parody other anime is currently streaming on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the anime adaptation, "Life isn't easy in feudal Japan... especially since the aliens landed and conquered everything! Oh sure, the new health care is great, but the public ban on the use of swords has left a lot of defeated samurai with a difficult decision to make concerning their future career paths! This is especially true if, as in the case of Gintoki Sakata, they're not particularly inclined towards holding a day job, which is why Gintoki has opted for the freelance route, taking any job that's offered to him as long as the financial remuneration sounds right. Unfortunately, in a brave new world filled with stray bug-eyed monsters, upwardly mobile Yakuza and overly ambitious E.T. entrepreneurs, those jobs usually don't pay as well as they should for the pain, suffering and indignities endured!"

Who is your favorite character from the world of Gintama?