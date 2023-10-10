Gintama Celebrates 20th Anniversary With New Poster

Gintama's gearing for the 20th Anniversary of the manga and anime series with a new slate of projects, and has kicked off the special celebration with a cool new poster! Hideaki Sorachi's Gintama manga first hit the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2003 in Japan, and has been a massive success for the magazine ever since. Though the manga's run has been over for a while, Gintama as a franchise continues to enjoy all sorts of anime, live-action and other surprising releases in the years since it came to its eventual end.

Now it seems like Gintama is getting ready for a special kind of comeback with plans to celebrating not only the 20th Anniversary of its original manga release, but its anime adaptation as well. This means it will be celebrating across three years with plans to announce several projects and other celebrations up to 2026. This all starts with a special new poster commemorating the start of Gintama's 20th Anniversary celebration and you can check it out below.

How to Watch Gintama

Gintama has had a number of projects released for the franchise over the years with multiple live-action movies, multiple anime movies, spin-offs, and a TV anime series that ran for nearly 400 episodes. It has yet to be announced what kind of projects the series will have for its 20th Anniversary, but this long celebration means that fans will get to hype it up again after all these years. The anime might have ended its run back in 2018, but you can check out all four seasons of the series now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the Gintama anime as such:

"In a world where aliens have invaded Edo Period Japan, skyscrapers, trains and motor bikes have replaced the simple life of Earth inhabitants. One man however, still carries the soul of a samurai, Gintoki Sakata, otherwise known as Yorozuya Gin-san. As reckless as he is, Gintoki carries his own resolve and is ready to take on any challenge with his fellow companions."

