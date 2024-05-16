One Piece Proves Vegapunk's Flood Theory With a Simple Prophecy

One Piece's final saga hasn't been shy about dropping some information bombs on readers as the Straw Hat Pirates deal with the consequences. Dr. Vegapunk has been a giant fixture in the saga as the mad scientist has revealed major secrets that have been surrounding the Grand Line for years. Thanks to the events taking place in the fight against the World Government, Vegapunk was forced to release a new message to the world that has some serious receipts backing it up.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1114, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. The Grand Line is sinking and this is a fact that the world is now aware of thanks in part to the message of Vegapunk. The good doctor made sure that should his heart stop, which it has thanks to the Five Elders, then a pre-recorded message would be sent across the globe to let everyone know what the deal was. Aside from simply saying that the world was slowly sinking, Vegapunk also took the opportunity to unearth the history of the Void Century, as the deceased scientist has begun to tell the true story of Joy Boy.

Vegapunk Brought The Receipts

You may be wondering why the world was so willing to believe was Vegapunk was "selling" here. Well, the mad scientist was able to predict an earthquake that had taken place that very day, giving serious credence to his prediction for the future. As the Five Elders work desperately to stop the message, Vegapunk explains his predictions to the world.

"Now, speaking of the near future for me, assuming that the sensors I built are functioning correctly in the days after I record this message, there should be a most remarkable earthquake that strikes the entire planet. As a result of that, the sea should rise about one meter around the world rendering some islands uninhabitable. Beaches around the world will be lost for good. This particular earthquake is not exactly what I would call a natural phenomenon."

It might be some time before we see the anime adaptation take on these events transpiring in the manga, but One Piece's television series is catching up quick. Already introducing Vegapunk and bringing the Straw Hats to Future Island, shonen fans might see the arrival of the Five Elders faster than they might expect.