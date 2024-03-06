Godzilla Minus One Director Is Making a New Kaiju Short

Godzilla is all the rage right now, and we have director Takashi Yamazaki to thank in part. Last year, the filmmaker left the world stunned as Godzilla Minus One made its premiere. The film has been heralded as the monster's best in decades, and Godzilla Minus One is even up for an Academy Award. So of course, all eyes are on Yamazaki now that he's got a new kaiju short on the horizon.

Yes, you read right. Yamazaki is working on a brand-new short involving kaiju. This time, however, the director will not be leaning on Godzilla. Yamazaki was asked to bring an original kaiju short to life for Ajinomoto, and its first promo is impressive.

As you can see above, the promo for Yamazaki's new short is very crisp. It focuses on a leafy green kaiju as it crawls over a massive building. We can see the beast has two large eye stalks with a flat mouth littered with fans. If you look closely at the beast, it seems the kaiju is made up of fruits and veggies. So if we had to guess, this kaiju would taste pretty fresh.

If you want to learn more about this kaiju, Ajinomoto will release its short with Yamazaki on March 14th. As you can imagine, Godzilla fans are eager to see what Yamazaki does with this promotional short. It won't have the kind of nuance found in Godzilla Minus One, that's for sure. But if the director is overseeing all things VFX, then this kaiju short is going to look great.

After all, Yamazaki knows a thing or three about visual effects. He helped oversee the VFX on Godzilla Minus One, and the movie is up for an Oscar thanks to its visuals. We will find out whether Godzilla Minus One earned the award in a few days. The 96th Academy Awards will take place on March 10th, and Yamazaki will be in attendance alongside the rest of his Godzilla team.

