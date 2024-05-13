The Great North Season 5 Announced

The Great North is getting ready to wrap Season 4 of the animated series, but FOX has announced that the animated series is returning for Season 5! The Great North made its comeback to screens earlier this year with new episodes as part of the midseason schedule on FOX, and with it fans have gotten to see Season 4's newest episodes. But with the finale coming next week after 15 episodes, thankfully it has been confirmed that FOX already has plans in place to bring the animated series back for a new season of episodes some time in the coming year.

As reported by TV Line, FOX has officially renewed The Great North for Season 5 of the animated sitcom. It's yet to be announced when fans can hope to see it premiere, but it's likely that it will return as part of the 2025 midseason broadcast early in Winter with FOX alongside returning other shows like Family Guy and more. But as for now, it's the perfect time to jump into the sitcom with four seasons currently under its belt as of the time of this publication.

What to Know for The Great North Season 5

The Great North co-creator Wendy Molyneux actually teased a potential Season 5 earlier this year as the production team began work on the next wave of episodes. Speaking with From The Great North to Wonder Wharf, Molyneux explained that they had just started work on Season 5 and were wondering why FOX had not yet announced that it was going to continue with a new season. Thankfully, now the mystery has been solved. You can catch up with all of The Great North's episodes so far with Hulu, and they tease the animated series as such:

"Follow the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad, Beef, does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close – especially his only daughter, Judy, whose artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out the family are Judy's older brother, Wolf, and his fiancé, Honeybee, her middle brother, Ham, and ten-year-old-going-on-fifty little brother, Moon. While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, Alyson, and her imaginary friend, Alanis Morissette, who appears to her in the northern lights."

