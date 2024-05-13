Delicious in Dungeon Episode 20 Promo Released: Watch

Delicious in Dungeon has been steadily nearing the end of the anime's debut season, and the anime has shared the first look at what's to come with Episode 20! Delicious in Dungeon has turned into a much different kind of series than when it first began, and the anime has put Laios and the rest of his party on a dangerous new mission to take out the Mad Mage in order to some how save Falin from her current peril. But as been seen with the latest episodes of the anime, this has been revealed to be much tougher of an ask than expected.

Delicious in Dungeon has thus been readying for the final episodes of its debut season, and that's made each new episode of the series all the more intriguing for what's coming next. As Laios and the other members of the party set up for what's coming next there's a lot that the anime could potentially set up as it leads to its finale. That means any of the shenanigans they could get into could turn south quickly. But now we can see a little more with the promo for Delicious in Dungeon Episode 20, and you can check it out below.

How to Watch Delicious in Dungeon Episode 20

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 20 will be premiering on Thursday, May 16th with Netflix, and Kadokawa teases what to expect from the new the episode as such, "The group has added a new beast girl, Izutsumi, to their group. On their way to the deepest part of the labyrinth, they discover a fish frozen in ice on the ground. They try to carve out the magic circle, but it turns out to be an ice golem instead of the ground. Izutsumi attacks with her nimble movements, but she is forced to struggle."

If you wanted to catch up with the rest of Delicious in Dungeon so far, you can find it now streaming with Netflix. They tease the anime as such, "Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"